Abu Dhabi, UAE – Line Investments & Property Sole Proprietorship LLC celebrates the successful conclusion of its Summer Super Sale, held from 4 to 28 June 2026 across its 12 malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, rewarding thousands of shoppers with unbeatable savings and exciting prizes.

The campaign concluded with four lucky shoppers winning brand-new Chevrolet Captiva PHEVs, alongside 50 winners who received relaxing staycation experiences at Novotel Dubai Al Barsha. Confirmed grand prize winners include Mohamed Alameri, Christina Jamena, Alberto Marco and Abdulla Bajaseer.

Over nearly a month, shoppers enjoyed discounts of up to 90% from participating retailers, while football-themed activations brought families and friends together through interactive entertainment. The campaign transformed everyday shopping into an engaging community experience, reinforcing Line Investments' commitment to creating destinations that offer more than retail.

Mr. Wajeb Khoury, Director, Line Investments & Property Sole Proprietorship LLC, said, "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all our winners and thank everyone who joined this year's Summer Super Sale. Seeing our customers rewarded with meaningful prizes reflects our commitment to giving back to the communities we proudly serve. Every campaign we launch is designed to deliver value beyond shopping by creating memorable experiences that bring people together."

The grand prize draw was made possible through Line Investments' partnership with Bin Hamoodah Auto, which awarded four Chevrolet Captiva PHEVs, while Novotel Dubai Al Barsha rewarded 50 additional winners with memorable staycation experiences, further elevating the campaign with premium prizes.

Mr. Biju George, General Manager, Line Investments & Property – Abu Dhabi Region, added, "The outstanding response to this year's Summer Super Sale reflects the continued trust and support of our shoppers. We remain committed to delivering rewarding campaigns, exciting retail experiences, and family-friendly entertainment that strengthen our malls as vibrant community destinations."

"Our partnership with Line Investments & Property on the Summer Super Sale reflects a shared commitment to rewarding the community. We had the opportunity to change the lives of four customers this summer, handing each the keys to a new Chevrolet Captiva PHEV. Collaborations like this are where real value meets real reach, and we look forward to all that we can achieve with Line Investments & Property in the years to come," stated Mr. Ayman Al Bijawi, Director of Sales and Marketing, Bin Hamoodah Auto

The success of the Summer Super Sale further reinforces Line Investments' vision of enriching the shopping journey through rewarding promotions, strategic partnerships, and customer-first initiatives that continue to create lasting value for communities across the UAE.

About Line Investments & Property L.L.C

Line Investments & Property L.L.C, the shopping mall development and management arm of the Abu Dhabi based Lulu International Holdings Ltd, oversees the operations of an impressive line-up of malls in the Middle East Countries & India. With extensive experience in retail business ventures across the GCC, the in-house manpower expertise takes projects from concepts stage, sourcing strategic locations, design and development, as well as marketing and operating the projects in their portfolio. As leaders in the shopping mall sector offering full 360-degree retail solutions, Line Investments & Property LLC overlooks malls in various countries with numerous new properties being planned in new cities and markets.