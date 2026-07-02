Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for its institution-wide Quality Management System (QMS), a globally recognized standard for quality management. The certification reflects UDST's commitment to excellence, effectiveness, and continuous improvement of its operations and service delivery across the certified scope of higher education, applied research, professional training, and support services.

Awarded following a comprehensive audit conducted by Bureau Veritas Certification, a globally recognized certification body accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), the university-wide ISO 9001:2015 certification recognizes UDST’s effective quality management system and its ability to consistently and systematically meet stakeholder expectations while maintaining internationally recognized standards across all of its academic and administrative functions.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said: “Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is a significant milestone for the University and a testament to the dedication of our faculty, staff, and leadership team. This accomplishment reinforces our commitment to delivering an exceptional educational experience, advancing impactful research, and providing high-quality services that support the needs of our students, industry partners, and the wider community. It also reflects our ongoing pursuit of excellence and continuous improvement in everything we do.”

ISO 9001:2015 is the world’s most widely recognized quality management standard and is awarded to organizations that demonstrate strong governance, effective processes, customer focus, and a culture of continuous improvement. The certification confirms that UDST has established robust systems and procedures that support operational efficiency, accountability, and consistent service delivery.

As Qatar’s national applied university, UDST remains committed to aligning its practices with international standards and contributing to the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 through high-quality education, applied research, innovation, and workforce development. The certification further strengthens the University’s position as a leading institution dedicated to preparing graduates with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.

This achievement reflects the collective efforts of the University community to embed a culture of quality, accountability, and continuous improvement across all areas of the institution, supporting UDST’s long-term strategic objectives and commitment to excellence.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has 80 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

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www.udst.edu.qa

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