Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has awarded the main construction contract for DIFC Heights Tower, an AED 3bn gross development value mixed-use project located within Gate District, to Al Basti & Muktha LLC (ABM), marking a significant milestone in the development of the destination.

Located on the final remaining plot within DIFC's original land bank, DIFC Heights Tower will deliver 366 luxury residences, premium commercial office space, and retail and dining offerings, with completion targeted for 2029.

The appointment reinforces DIFC's continued expansion as a leading global business and lifestyle destination, supporting growing demand for premium, centrally located urban living in Dubai. With the main construction contract now awarded, the project remains on track to meet its targeted completion timeline, reflecting DIFC's disciplined delivery approach and confidence in the development programme.

A top-level executive meeting was held with His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority, in the presence of Tushar Pathak, Chairman, Al Basti & Muktha LLC, to mark the award of the main construction contract, followed by a group photograph featuring senior representatives from DIFC and Al Basti & Muktha LLC.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms, including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation firms, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq.ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including the Museum of Digital Art, the region’s first museum dedicated to digital art and new technologies.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance. For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

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Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications

rasha.mezher@difc.ae