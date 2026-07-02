More than 93,000 passengers a day on average, surpassing 2025 levels

Over 100 destinations served from Zayed International Airport with additional routes planned

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Airports has recorded strong traffic growth at Zayed International Airport (AUH), with average daily passenger and flight volumes surpassing levels recorded during the same period in 2025.

The figures reflect AUH’s continued role in facilitating travel across regional and international markets, supported by sustained travel demand and the continued development of the airport’s international route network. Between 26 and 30 June, Zayed International Airport welcomed an average of more than 93,000 passengers and close to 500 flights per day, connecting travellers to over 100 destinations worldwide.

Growth has been supported by the strong performance of Abu Dhabi’s base carriers and the continued expansion of airline partners across the network. The airport’s state-of-the-art terminal has also played an important role in enabling higher passenger and flight volumes, with efficient operations and biometric-enabled touchpoints supporting seamless passenger journeys.

With more than 100 destinations currently served and additional routes planned in the coming months, Zayed International Airport continues to expand Abu Dhabi’s access to key markets. Supported by ongoing investment in infrastructure, airline partnerships and passenger experience, Abu Dhabi Airports remains focused on scaling for future growth and advancing the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for travel, trade and tourism.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate: Zayed International Airport (AUH), Al Ain International Airport (AAN), Al Bateen Executive Airport (AZI), Delma Island Airport (ZDY) and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport (XSB). Having welcomed over 33 million passengers through its airports in 2025, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.

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X(Twitter): https://twitter.com/auh

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Website: www.zayedinternationalairport.ae

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