Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Sharjah Cycling Club to establish a strategic framework for cooperation between the two parties. The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration, support the development of cycling as a sport, and enhance sports and community initiatives, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading destination for sport and sustainable development.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Asset Management, and His Excellency Sheikh Rashid bin Saqer Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Cycling Club, in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Cycling Club, Salim Al Midfa, Chief Executive Officer of Corporate Communication and Customer Experience at Sharjah Asset Management, along with a number of chief executives, senior officials, and representatives from both parties.

The Memorandum of Understanding aims to align the efforts of both parties to launch high-impact initiatives and programmes, support sporting events and championships, and explore opportunities for collaboration and investment in sports projects. The partnership seeks to create mutual value while promoting the culture of cycling and encouraging members of the community to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Qasimi said: “This partnership reflects Sharjah Asset Management’s ongoing commitment to building strategic, high-value partnerships that support sustainable development objectives. It also underscores the company’s dedication to investing in initiatives that generate a positive impact on the community, enhance quality of life, and further strengthen Sharjah’s position as a leading destination for sport and sustainable development.”

He added: “This Memorandum of Understanding marks a new milestone in the development of cycling through the support of championships and specialised programmes, the nurturing of national talent, and the expansion of participation in the sport. It will also strengthen community engagement, encourage healthier lifestyles, and create lasting value for the sports sector.”

For his part, His Excellency Sheikh Rashid Saqer Hamad Majid Al Qasimi said: “This partnership marks a significant milestone for the Sharjah Cycling Club at the outset of its journey and represents strategic support for achieving the Club’s vision of building a leading cycling ecosystem. We are proud to welcome Sharjah Asset Management as the Club’s principal and official sponsor. This partnership will create new opportunities to launch high-impact initiatives and programmes, host and organise sporting events and championships, and identify and nurture national talent. It will also contribute to promoting the culture of cycling, strengthening Sharjah’s position as a leading regional hub for the sport, and delivering a lasting positive impact on the community.”

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, Sharjah Asset Management has been appointed as the principal and official sponsor of the Sharjah Cycling Club, reflecting the company’s commitment to supporting the sports sector and strengthening its role in advancing community and development initiatives. This partnership is driven by its corporate responsibility and its vision of investing in sectors that deliver sustainable, long-term impact.

The Memorandum of Understanding also provides for collaboration in supporting and sponsoring cycling championships, events, programmes, and initiatives at local, regional, and international levels. In addition, both parties will explore opportunities to collaborate on sports projects that contribute to the development of the sports ecosystem, promote sustainability, and deliver added value for both organisations.

The Memorandum of Understanding establishes a general framework for cooperation between the two parties, with the understanding that the executive, financial, and operational aspects of each future project or event will be agreed upon separately. This approach ensures the achievement of the partnership’s objectives while maximising its sporting and community impact.

About Sharjah Asset Management:

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. It seeks to promote economic and social development and accelerate the pace of a sustainable economy in the Emirate, in partnership with both the public and private sectors. The company also works to encourage investment and strengthen corporate social responsibility through the optimal utilisation of resources and the development of high-quality projects that contribute to sustainable development and enhance quality of life in the Emirate of Sharjah.