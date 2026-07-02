DUBAI, UAE – Grovy Developers, an award-winning real estate developer in Dubai, has joined hands with USquare Luxe Properties to unveil the first look at its show apartment for Ramada Residences by Wyndham at Dubai Islands.

Located within Grovy’s sales centre in the bustling hub of JVC, the show apartment marks the first physical presentation of the development, giving investors, brokers, and prospective buyers an opportunity to experience the design, layout, and lifestyle offering ahead of completion. The show apartment has been developed to reflect the final handover specification, showcasing the interiors, specially designed Ramada furnishings, and a hospitality-led design approach that defines the project.

Ramada Residences by Wyndham at Dubai Islands is positioned within a growing segment of more accessible branded residences in Dubai, bringing internationally recognised hospitality standards into a broader residential offering.

Abhishek Jalan, CEO of Grovy Developers, said: “The unveiling of our show apartment brings the vision of Ramada Residences by Wyndham to life and gives prospective buyers the opportunity to experience first-hand the quality, design, and hospitality-inspired lifestyle that will define the development. True to Grovy’s philosophy of creating wealth and delivering lasting value for our stakeholders, this project is a reflection of strong strategic partnerships.

Our ambition is to make elevated branded residential living more accessible, combining internationally recognised hospitality standards with thoughtfully designed homes that deliver long-term value. The project’s approval for short-term leasing further strengthens its appeal, offering owners greater flexibility while benefiting from the credibility and service standards associated with a globally recognised hospitality brand.”

The project is developed in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and USquare Luxe Properties, combining Grovy’s local development expertise with Wyndham’s global hospitality branding and operational standards. Residents will benefit from hotel-grade services and more than 20 leisure amenities, including an aqua gym, golf simulator, open theatre, and a temperature-controlled infinity pool. The development is also among a select number of residences approved for short-term leasing within Dubai Islands, providing owners with enhanced flexibility and additional income-generating potential.

Located within the cultural district of Dubai Islands, the development is part of a master-planned coastal destination aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan. The area is designed to offer a balance of waterfront living, green spaces, and connectivity to the wider city, supporting long-term residential and investment appeal.

Ramada Residences by Wyndham at Dubai Islands comprises a collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, along with four-bedroom penthouses. With branded hospitality services, resort-style amenities, and approved short-term leasing opportunities, the development is designed to appeal to both investors seeking strong rental potential and residents looking for a lifestyle-led waterfront address.

About Grovy Developers

Grovy Developers launched in 1985 in India with residential and commercial developments in Delhi and the National Capital Region. The company has delivered more than 100 projects. In 2015, Grovy expanded its operations to the UAE to develop residential real estate across the mid-market, premium, and luxury segments. The company applies its expertise in space planning to develop projects with smart home technology and premium amenities. Grovy has completed Alcove, Aria, and Aura in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Circle. The developer also operates in Dubai Islands and Dubailand.

For more information, visit www.grovy.ae