DUBAI, UAE: Select Group, one of the UAE’s leading premium real estate developers, has announced the successful completion of Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai, the first residential development in the Middle East and North Africa to carry the Six Senses brand.



Located on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, the completed development marks a major milestone for Select Group and for the evolution of branded residential living in the region. Homeowner handovers are now underway.



Delivered in partnership with Six Senses, the globally acclaimed wellness hospitality brand and part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai brings the brand’s wellness-led philosophy into permanent residential living. The development comprises a collection of private residences, including Signature Villas, Sky Villas, Penthouses and Royal Penthouses, designed around waterfront living, privacy, wellbeing and access to Six Senses’ service and lifestyle standards.



The completion of the project comes at a time when demand for branded residences continues to grow across Dubai, driven by buyers seeking high-quality homes that combine design, service, wellness and long-term value. Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai has been developed to go beyond traditional branded residential models, with the Six Senses philosophy embedded across the residences, shared spaces and resident experience.



The development features a comprehensive collection of wellness and lifestyle amenities, including an indoor lap pool, Finnish and infrared saunas, a fully equipped gym, dedicated treatment rooms, resort-style swimming pools, tennis and padel courts, landscaped gardens, children’s spaces and direct beach access.



At the heart of the community is Six Senses Place, a dedicated wellness and lifestyle centre for residents. It will offer a curated programme of wellness experiences, longevity treatments and community events shaped by the Six Senses approach to wellbeing.



Israr Liaqat, Group CEO of Select Group, said “The completion of Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai is a defining moment for Select Group and a significant milestone for the region’s branded residential sector. From the outset, our ambition was to deliver a development that genuinely reflects the Six Senses philosophy, not only in design, but in the everyday experience of ownership.

“We are proud to have delivered the first Six Senses branded residences in the region and grateful to the homeowners who placed their trust in us. This project represents years of commitment, collaboration and attention to detail, and we believe it sets a new benchmark for wellness-led residential living in Dubai.”



The architecture and interiors of Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai reflect a considered approach to materiality and craftsmanship, with natural stone, hand-selected timbers and bespoke detailing used throughout the residences. The wider landscape has been designed to create a private resort-style environment, extending the experience of home into a broader wellness-led community.

The completion of Six Senses Residences The Palm, Dubai also reinforces Select Group’s partnership with Six Senses, as the developer progresses Six Senses Residences Dubai Marina. Scheduled for completion in 2029, the 122-storey development is set to become the world’s tallest residential tower upon completion and will feature 251 residences alongside extensive wellness and lifestyle amenities.



About Select Group:

Founded in 2002, Select Group is one of the UAE’s leading premium real estate developers, with a portfolio spanning residential, commercial, mixed-use and hospitality developments across the UAE, the wider region and international markets.



The Group has delivered more than 10,000 units across over 24.7 million sq ft of real estate, representing a gross development value of AED 35.2 billion. Known for its commitment to quality, design and long-term value creation, Select Group has developed some of Dubai’s most recognised residential communities and continues to expand its portfolio across premium waterfront, branded residential and hospitality-led assets.



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