Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: General Assembly – Bahrain has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Infiniteware, aimed at strengthening collaboration in areas of technical skills development, national talent enablement, as well as provision of employment opportunities and professional growth within the digital economy, while helping to address the growing demand for specialized Artificial Intelligence (AI) and tech skills across the labor market.

The partnership builds on an established relationship between the two organizations, which have collaborated on a number of initiatives and activities in recent years. The MoU seeks to formalize this cooperation through a structured framework focused on talent acquisition, upskilling and reskilling programs, as well as the organization of joint events and initiatives designed to prepare highly qualified professionals capable of meeting the evolving demands of the digital economy.

The partnership also reflects the success of General Assembly's hands-on approach to technology education and workforce development. As part of this collaboration, Infiniteware, an artificial intelligence company that helps organizations tap into the power of artificial intelligence by making sense of their data and embracing automation , has recruited two graduates from General Assembly's programs for full-time employment. They were directly integrated into Infiniteware's cutting-edge AI operations, demonstrating confidence in the quality of the Academy's training outcomes and their ability to meet employers' real-world needs.

This achievement highlights the value of practical, industry-focused training. Ms. Zainab Mohammed successfully transitioned into the technology sector despite holding an academic background in biotechnology, while Mr. Hassan Ali joined the company leveraging his background in computer programming. Their success underscores the ability of General Assembly's immersive programs to equip career changers with in-demand skills while further enhancing the capabilities of those already pursuing technical specializations.

Under the MoU, the two organizations will collaborate across several areas, including access to General Assembly's pool of qualified talent, facilitating Infiniteware's recruitment of suitable candidates for available positions, providing professional development and training opportunities for employees and organizing career events, specialist workshops, and joint technology and innovation initiatives. The collaboration will also include awareness programs and industry engagement activities that support knowledge sharing and strengthen connections between national talent and leading organizations in the technology and digital transformation sectors.

Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Ahlam Oun, Director of General Assembly Middle East Academies, said: "We are proud to sign this MoU with Infiniteware, which builds on a successful collaboration that has already delivered tangible outcomes. The recruitment of two of our graduates by the company demonstrates the real value of the practical skills acquired through our programs and their ability to contribute effectively within modern workplace environments where AI literacy is essential ."

She added: "This partnership reflects our vision of creating an integrated ecosystem that connects training, employment and professional development through close collaboration with leading organizations across industries. We look forward to expanding our work with Infiniteware and launching more impactful initiatives that create new opportunities for Bahraini talent while supporting the continued growth of Bahrain's digital economy."

For his part, Mr. Ameen Altajer, Chief Executive Officer of Infiniteware, said: "As the digital economy continues to evolve at pace, practical skills and applied experience have become critical factors in evaluating talent and attracting high-potential professionals. In General Assembly graduates, we have found a strong model that combines technical competence with the ability to apply knowledge effectively in real-world business environments."

He added: "The two graduates who joined our team have demonstrated a balanced combination of technical expertise, interpersonal capabilities and communication skills, all of which are essential for leading digital transformation projects and delivering value to clients. We therefore look forward to building on this partnership and welcoming more qualified talent in the future."

The partnership between General Assembly and Infiniteware aligns with national efforts to develop human capital and enhance the readiness of Bahraini talent for the jobs of the future. It also highlights the importance of effective collaboration between training providers and the private sector in supporting sustainable employment pathways. This comes alongside the continued support provided by the Labor Fund (Tamkeen) for technical and professional skills development programs, contributing to its objective of making Bahraini talent the first choice for employment in the private sector.

Through its partnerships with leading organizations across Bahrain and the wider region, General Assembly continues to strengthen its position as a trusted workforce development partner, delivering specialized training programs aligned with market needs and helping to prepare a new generation of professionals capable of competing and innovating across a broad range of technology sectors.

General Assembly is a leading global education and training organization specializing in technical and professional skills development. In Bahrain, it offers a range of programs in software engineering, data analytics, user experience design and emerging technologies, supported by Tamkeen. The Academy focuses on delivering market-driven, practical education while building strategic partnerships with organizations to develop highly skilled Bahraini talent capable of competing locally, regionally and globally.

About General Assembly Middle East

General Assembly (GA) is a pioneering global talent and upskilling partner designed to help individuals and businesses thrive in a complex technological era. Founded in 2011, GA has become a world-class center for practical tech training and is a key brand within LHH, the professional talent solutions division of The Adecco Group, the world’s largest talent advisory and solutions company. By leveraging this global network, GA provides organizations with the expertise and talent needed to meet modern business demands.

General Assembly Bahrain stands as the Kingdom’s premier hub for digital education and workforce transformation. Established in 2022 in partnership with Tamkeen (Bahrain’s Labor Fund), GA Bahrain has empowered many graduates through its suite of immersive tech programs. With a steadfast commitment to employability and professional empowerment, GA Bahrain has become a regional model for tech talent development. Now expanding its footprint into Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, and Jordan, GA supports governments and enterprises across the Middle East in building future-ready workforces, bridging global expertise with national vision to drive the GCC’s digital transformation