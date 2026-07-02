AED 25 million investment enables testing of LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines, completing Sanad's end-to-end LEAP overhaul capability and strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a global aerospace hub.

The LEAP engine family, produced by CFM International, powers the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft families, which continue to drive the modernization of airline fleets worldwide.

Abu Dhabi, UAE — Sanad, a global leader in aerospace engineering and asset management solutions wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, has invested more than AED 25 million to expand its LEAP engine maintenance capabilities that further contributes to positioning Abu Dhabi as a global aerospace hub.

The enhancements to its engine testing infrastructure in Abu Dhabi enables the testing of both LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines, completing the company's ability to perform full LEAP engine overhaul services entirely within the UAE. The investment included advanced testing technology, infrastructure upgrades, and specialized capabilities required to support both LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engine variants, further strengthening Sanad's position as a leading independent provider of next-generation engine MRO services.

This marks another significant step in Sanad's strategy to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position within the global aerospace value chain while supporting the growing maintenance requirements of one of the world's fastest-growing commercial aircraft engine programs.

The LEAP engine family, produced by CFM International, powers the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft families, which continue to drive the modernization of airline fleets worldwide. With more than 4,000 LEAP-powered aircraft delivered globally and the engine family expected to become the dominant narrowbody engine platform by 2030, demand for specialized LEAP maintenance services is projected to continue growing significantly in the years ahead.

By enhancing its existing test cell infrastructure to accommodate LEAP engines, Sanad can now perform final engine performance validation and acceptance testing following overhaul activities, providing customers with a fully integrated service offering from engine induction through return to service.

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Sanad, said: "The successful enhancement of our engine testing infrastructure to support LEAP engines represents an important milestone in Sanad's growth journey and reinforces our long-term commitment to investing in advanced aerospace capabilities from Abu Dhabi.

“Completing our end-to-end LEAP overhaul capability allows us to provide customers with a fully integrated solution for one of the industry's most important next-generation engine platforms while strengthening Abu Dhabi's role as a global aerospace hub. It also reflects the expertise of our people and the continued investments we are making to build world-class industrial capabilities that support airlines and asset owners around the world."

The achievement builds on Sanad's rapid expansion of LEAP capabilities in recent years. In 2023, the company became the first independent MRO provider in the Middle East to provide LEAP engine services, marking the beginning of a strategic investment program focused on developing comprehensive support capabilities for the platform.

Since then, Sanad has continued to industrialize LEAP maintenance operations, expand repair capabilities, invest in specialized tooling and infrastructure, and develop highly skilled technical talent to support growing customer demand, further reinforcing the company's position within the global LEAP aftermarket network.

The new testing capability also complements Sanad's broader investments in aerospace infrastructure and advanced engineering expertise across Abu Dhabi. By performing engine testing locally, Sanad enhances operational efficiency, supports improved turnaround times, and delivers greater value to customers while contributing to the development of specialized aerospace capabilities within the UAE.

Today, Sanad supports airlines, asset owners, and operators across six continents through a diversified engine MRO portfolio that includes the V2500, Trent 700, GEnx, and LEAP engine platforms. The company continues to invest in capacity expansion, technology, and workforce development to meet growing global demand for engine maintenance services and support the future of aviation.

As demand for next-generation aircraft continues to rise worldwide, Sanad remains focused on advancing its technical capabilities, strengthening customer partnerships, and supporting Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming a leading global center for aerospace and advanced manufacturing.

About Sanad – A Mubadala Company

Sanad Group (Sanad), a wholly owned company of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, is a global leader in aircraft engine Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) and asset management solutions, serving more than 80 airlines, OEMs, operators, and lessors worldwide. With nearly 40 years of expertise, Sanad combines deep technical expertise with an integrated asset management platform to deliver reliable, efficient aircraft engine support.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Sanad operates across MRO and Asset Management divisions, delivering end-to-end engine lifecycle solutions that maximize operational efficiency and asset value. Through strategic partnerships with Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney, GE Aerospace, and Safran, Sanad continues to strengthen its role in the global aviation ecosystem while supporting Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a leading aerospace hub.

For more information, visit www.sanad.ae.