Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: VAP Group announced the launch of VAP Ventures, its dedicated investment arm, marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution from building global platforms for innovation to directly supporting the founders shaping the future of technology.

The announcement was made at the Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show Riyadh 2026, from 29-30 June, where thousands of global industry leaders, innovators, investors and decision-makers have gathered to explore the technologies defining the next decade. The introduction of VAP Ventures represents one of the flagship announcements of this year's Riyadh editions.

For years, VAP Group's global stages have brought together founders, enterprises, governments and investors across AI, Web3, blockchain, gaming and emerging technologies. Through VAP Ventures, the company is taking the next step moving beyond creating opportunities for conversations to building the next generation of high-impact startups..

Over the next five years, VAP Ventures will back 100 startups by 2030 building across AI, Web3 & Blockchain, and Digital Games. The initiative reflects VAP Group's long-term commitment to strengthening the global innovation economy through an integrated ecosystem that combines investment with market access and strategic growth support.

Unlike traditional investment models, VAP Ventures is designed to provide more than funding. Each selected startup will receive a blended support with direct capital alongside access to VAP Group's media ecosystem, marketing capabilities, talent network and globally recognised event platforms. The objective is to help founders move from early-stage ideas to scalable businesses with the resources needed beyond investment alone.

VAP Ventures will focus on technologies shaping the future of the digital economy, including enterprise AI, Web3 infrastructure, blockchain innovation and next-generation gaming ecosystems. The initiative is strategically aligned with the Kingdom's vision of fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and knowledge-based industries while supporting globally ambitious founders.

Key Highlights

100 startups to be backed by 2030

to be backed by Launching from Riyadh, KSA

Focus sectors: Artificial Intelligence, Web3 & Blockchain, and Digital Games

Support extending beyond capital to include media, marketing, talent and global stage access

“We gave founders a stage for years. Now we’re backing them. VAP Ventures will invest in more than 100 startups across AI, Web3, and gaming over five years in capital, media, talent, and reach, all under one roof. This is visibility turning into vital support” Vishal Parmar, Founder & CEO, VAP Group.

The launch of VAP Ventures reinforces VAP Group's broader mission to strengthen the global innovation economy by bringing together capital, media, talent and international platforms under one roof. By expanding from convening innovators to backing them, the company aims to create lasting impact across the startup ecosystem while enabling the next generation of technology companies to grow from the region onto the global stage.

Startups interested in applying to VAP Ventures will be able to submit their details through the dedicated application platform, including company information and pitch materials, as the initiative begins building its inaugural cohort.

About VAP Group

With 13+ years of expertise, VAP Group is a premier global consulting and media powerhouse driving the next wave of technology-led growth.

Through its media ecosystem and flagship events, including the Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show, VAP Group connects policymakers, enterprises, and innovators worldwide, enabling strategic communications, ecosystem-building, and talent solutions.

For more information: https://www.vapgroup.co/vap-ventures/

Media Enquiries:

media@vapgroup.co