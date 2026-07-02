Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Motors – Hyundai today announced the opening of its new showroom in North Obhur, Jeddah, marking a further step in the company's ongoing strategic expansion across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The new showroom has been developed in line with Hyundai's latest global identity and design standards, GDSI 2.0 (Global Dealership Space Identity 2.0), which represent the next generation of Hyundai showroom design and customer experience worldwide.

The opening of the new showroom aims to offer Hyundai customers in Jeddah and the Western Region a fully integrated experience within a modern environment that reflects the brand's global identity. It is built around enhancing the customer journey through more interactive and well-organized spaces, strengthening the efficiency of the sales team, and unifying Hyundai's global identity so that customers enjoy the same premium, seamless experience wherever they are.

On this occasion, Mr. Fady Kamel, Managing Director of Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Motors – Hyundai, said: “The opening of the North Obhur Showroom marks an important milestone in Hyundai's journey in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reflecting our firm commitment to continued investment in the Saudi market, strengthening our presence, and bringing Hyundai even closer to our customers. From the moment a customer enters the showroom until they take delivery of their vehicle, we are committed to delivering the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, comfort, and hospitality.”

For his part, Mr. Saleh Al Sulami, Sales Director at Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Motors – Hyundai, said: “The opening of this showroom reflects our commitment to delivering an integrated experience built on the highest standards of quality, comfort, accessibility, and hospitality. We look forward to the North Obhur Showroom becoming a key destination for our customers in Jeddah and the Western Region, and to it reflecting our continued commitment to delivering the Hyundai experience in line with the highest global standards.”

In turn, Mr. Ahmed Al-Abbad, Director of Hyundai Saudi Arabia, affirmed that the opening of the new Hyundai North Obhur Showroom “marks a new step in Hyundai's journey in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reflecting our ongoing commitment to growth, development, and delivering an exceptional experience that our customers deserve,” adding that Hyundai takes great pride in its strategic partnership with Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Motors and looks forward to achieving further shared success and milestones in the years ahead.

The showroom features the latest lineup of Hyundai models across the sedan and SUV segments, equipped with the latest technologies, safety systems, and contemporary designs that meet the diverse needs of customers in the Saudi market.

With this new opening, Mohammed Yousuf Naghi Motors – Hyundai continues to strengthen its presence in the local market, reaffirming its commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality and customer service across all touchpoints with its customers.

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Abdulkarim Ezmerli – PR Arabia

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