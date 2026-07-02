Thales, in partnership with Omani prime contractor Ankaa, has been awarded a contract by the Oman Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to design, supply, install, and commission its latest-generation TRACSIGMA Primary Surveillance radar and two RSM NG Secondary Surveillance radars.

The first radar will be delivered in 2027, demonstrating Thales’ ability to rapidly deliver advanced surveillance systems that meet its customers’ operational requirements.

This contract will enhance the safety, efficiency and resilience of Oman's air traffic surveillance infrastructure, supporting the safe growth of the country's air traffic in line with its Vision 2040 modernisation objectives.

At the core of this project is TRACSIGMA, Thales’ multi-mission L-band Primary Surveillance Radar and the latest evolution of the TRAC family, capable of simultaneously supporting civil and military air surveillance and approach control. Designed for multi-mission operations, it detects all types of aircraft from drones to commercial aircraft. With a range of up to 300 km, it delivers a more accurate, high-resolution 3D air picture, and offers greater resilience to interference, including that generated by windfarm mitigation.

The RSM NG complements TRACSIGMA and improves aircraft identification and tracking by combining simultaneous Enhanced Mode S interrogations with redundant ADS-B detection. It will be deployed as both a stand-alone radar and co-mounted with TRACSIGMA. Both radar systems comply with the latest ICAO and EUROCONTROL standards and incorporate advanced cybersecurity protection. This turnkey project also includes the design and construction of complete radar sites, including a tower, a radome and the supporting infrastructure.

Building on decades of experience supporting civil aviation authorities across the region, Thales is partnering with Ankaa, an Omani company pioneering space technologies, unmanned systems, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. The partnership combines Thales' global expertise with Ankaa's local capabilities, ensuring a strong in-country presence and long-term support throughout the lifecycle of the radar systems. The project is expected to generate approximately 40% In-Country Value (ICV) through the localisation of maintenance and support services, while delivering comprehensive knowledge transfer and capacity-building programmes for Omani professionals.

“This collaboration not only showcases Thales’ advanced technology and commitment to safety in aviation but also emphasises our dedication to fostering local talent and capabilities. Together, we are building a robust framework for the future of air traffic management in Oman, aligned with the nation's Vision 2040.” Christophe Lanovsky, CEO of Thales in Oman.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion.

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