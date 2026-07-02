DUBAI, UAE: CARMA, the global leader in media intelligence and communications research, has announced the launch of Noor, a personal AI analyst purpose-built for communications professionals.

Established using CARMA's award-winning methodologies and trained by analysts to think like analysts, Noor is embedded directly within the CARMA platform, giving users immediate access to contextual, analyst-grade insight through natural conversation.

The launch marks a significant milestone in CARMA's continued investment in AI-driven communications intelligence and reflects growing demand from organisations seeking faster, more actionable insight from increasingly complex media environments.

Mazen Nahawi, Founder and CEO, CARMA said: "The communications industry doesn't have an information problem. It has an interpretation problem. Every day, teams are faced with thousands of articles, posts and conversations, but the real challenge is understanding what matters and what action to take. Noor was built to solve that challenge. It combines CARMA's proven communications expertise with the speed of AI, giving professionals instant access to the same structured thinking our analysts use every day. The goal isn't to replace human judgement. It's to make it faster, stronger and more accessible."

Gareth Craven, Global Head of Product, CARMA, said: “We didn't set out to build another AI assistant. We set out to develop an analyst. Noor is designed to help communications professionals move beyond dashboards and data points to gain a deeper understanding of what is happening around their brand. By combining CARMA's proven methodologies with advanced AI capabilities, Noor delivers contextual answers, strategic recommendations and executive-ready reporting in seconds.The result is faster access to the kind of insight that traditionally required hours of manual analysis.”

Unlike generic AI tools, Noor is built on CARMA's proven analytical framework and follows the same methodology used by the company's analyst teams. Every response is structured around four key principles: what happened, why it happened, what it means and what to do next.

This approach transforms raw information into actionable insight, helping communications teams identify emerging opportunities, understand narrative shifts and respond to reputational risks with greater confidence.

Importantly, every insight generated by Noor is fully traceable to the underlying data through CARMA's 'View on Insight' functionality. Users can verify findings, review source material and confidently defend recommendations shared with leadership teams.

What Noor can provide:

Instant insights that explain what changed, why it changed and what action should be taken

Contextual analysis of themes, narratives, topics, sentiment and key messages across traditional and social media

Executive-ready reports including media analysis, crisis assessments, competitive reviews and strategic briefings

Multilingual intelligence with native Arabic capabilities across sentiment analysis, tagging, summaries and reporting

Flexible reporting that adapts to user requirements rather than relying on fixed templates

Integration of proprietary research, third-party datasets and additional intelligence sources into a unified analytical environment

CARMA’s methodology has been recognised with 31 AMEC Global Measurement and Evaluation Awards in 2025, it forms part of the company's broader Custom AI ecosystem, which is built around three core principles: shape, evolve and understand.

Together, these principles enable organisations to shape AI around their own data environment, evolve alongside governance and regulatory requirements and better understand the media landscapes in which they operate.

With operations spanning 23 offices worldwide, coverage across more than 105 languages and trusted partnerships with more than 3,500 organisations, CARMA continues to expand its capabilities to help communications professionals navigate an increasingly complex world with clarity and confidence.

Learn More About Noor

Read the blog: https://carma.com/introducing-noor-your-personal-ai-analyst/

For more information, please contact:

CARMA : amina.ehsan@carma.com

About CARMA

Expertly helping PR and communications professionals demonstrate the value of their work, CARMA collaborates with both global brands and local organisations across a diverse range of industries. CARMA equips PR and communications professionals with the data, insights, and context needed to make better-informed business decisions.

Our technology provides the most comprehensive monitoring of print, broadcast, online and social media in every continent, across 130+ content partners and 105+ languages. Discover CARMA's suite of solutions, our team and the work we do at www.carma.com.