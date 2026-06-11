Jeddah – The Saudi Platform honored businessman Sheikh Maqbool Abdullah AlGhamdi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Ahli Refrigerators Company in Jeddah, in recognition of his distinguished professional and national career, as well as his significant contributions to community service and his longstanding support for economic and social development efforts.

The recognition was awarded in celebration of the remarkable legacy of Al-Ahli Refrigerators Factory, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading industrial institutions. With a history spanning more than five decades, the factory has played an important role in supporting the Kingdom’s industrial sector, strengthening its economic and developmental impact, and contributing to numerous community initiatives that have left a positive mark across various fields.

During a ceremony held on this occasion, Mr. Hamed Omar AlAttas, President of the Saudi Platform, presented the commemorative shield to Sheikh Maqbool AlGhamdi in the presence of a number of social and economic figures, as well as individuals interested in development affairs. Attendees praised his achievements and accomplishments, highlighting his commitment to supporting community initiatives and serving the nation.

The Saudi Platform stated that the honor reflects its mission to showcase inspiring national role models and recognize individuals who have contributed to community building and the advancement of development. It noted that Sheikh Maqbool AlGhamdi represents an outstanding example of a Saudi businessman who has successfully combined economic achievement with social responsibility.

The Platform further emphasized that celebrating influential figures and accomplished leaders reinforces the values of appreciation and recognition, while highlighting successful national experiences that inspire future generations and promote the principles of giving, hard work, and productivity.