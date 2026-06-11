MUSCAT – Reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development, diversity, and the empowerment of national talent, BankDhofar sponsored the 15th Annual Women Conference and Awards 2026, a prominent national platform celebrating leadership and achievement in the Sultanate of Oman. The event brought together an esteemed gathering of female leaders, decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and experts from a wide range of sectors.

Held under the patronage of Sayyida Dr. Taghreed bint Turki Al Said, the conference was organised under the theme “Women’s Leadership: A Driver of the Future Economy,” underscoring the pivotal role of women in shaping economic transformation and supporting the development of a diversified and sustainable economy in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Representing BankDhofar, Ghadeer Al Lawati, Deputy General Manager & Head of Project Finance & GREs, participated in a panel discussion titled “Women in Positions of Influence: Envisioning the Future Economy.” During the session, she highlighted the increasingly influential role of Omani women in directing capital toward innovation, sustainable development and clean energy initiatives.

She noted that Omani women today are leading both small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporates, serving as directors on the boards of multiple companies and family businesses, and holding senior leadership positions within the banking sector enabling them to play a growing role in shaping policies, investment strategies, and economic priorities.

As part of the event, the Top 20 Female Leaders in Oman were honoured in recognition of their exceptional achievements and positive contributions to their institutions and communities. The recognition serves as a platform to spotlight inspiring female role models who are helping shape the future of Oman’s economy and society.

During the same event, BankDhofar received the Excellence in Women’s Banking Product Innovation Award in recognition of its diverse portfolio of products and services tailored to support Omani women and women-led small and medium-sized enterprises. The award reflects the bank’s ongoing efforts to deliver innovative financial solutions that promote financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic participation.

BankDhofar stated that its sponsorship of the conference aligns with the bank’s broader strategy of supporting national initiatives that advance diversity, inclusion, sustainability, and community development. The bank continues to play a pioneering role in championing innovation and enhancing customer experience, while maintaining a strong commitment to supporting the national economy and empowering women across various sectors.

The bank further reaffirmed that investing in female talent remains a key pillar of comprehensive national development. By creating opportunities for women to assume leadership roles and contribute to economic decision-making, BankDhofar believes Oman can further strengthen its competitiveness at both regional and international levels while accelerating progress toward a more inclusive and sustainable future.