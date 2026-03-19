Manama, Bahrain –Bareeq Al Retaj, a leading real estate development and property management company has been awarded the Great Place to Work® Middle East certification, in acknowledgment of its strong workplace culture, high employee engagement, and continuous investment in people.

The certification reflects Bareeq’s continued focus on fostering a people-first environment supported by forward-thinking management practices. With a strong emphasis on talent development and empowerment, Bareeq continues to cultivate a high-performance work culture that prioritizes productivity, excellence, and sustainable organizational growth.

Commenting on the award, Asma Al Sebaie, HR Manager at Bareeq Al Retaj stated, “Being certified as a Great Place to Work® is a proud milestone for Bareeq Al Retaj. It reflects the strong, people‑first culture we’ve built together and the trust, engagement, and collaboration our employees show every day. Our people are the foundation of our success, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to creating an empowering and inclusive environment where everyone can grow and thrive.”