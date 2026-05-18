Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In the presence of Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority, du, the leading telecom and digital services provider in collaboration with Dubai Community Contributions Establishment - JOOD has signed an MOU to contribute AED 3 million, to enhance collaboration in enabling and organizing community contributions, while expanding partnerships with the private sector to strengthen cross-sector integration.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Marwan Rashid bin Hashim, CEO of Dubai Community Contributions Establishment – JOOD, and Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer of du, underscoring the importance of this partnership in supporting social and humanitarian initiatives, enhancing collaboration, and developing innovative channels for contribution and engagement to drive sustainable and impactful social outcomes.

The agreement includes an annual financial contribution of AED 1 million over three years, aimed at sustaining initiatives and maximizing their social impact. It also covers the development and optimization of contribution channels, alongside the issuance of periodic reports to measure impact and ensure transparency.

The MoU further supports a range of initiatives, including leveraging digital channels to promote joint campaigns, allocating media space to amplify outreach efforts, and enabling integration with relevant operational systems, in line with approved technical and regulatory frameworks.

H.E. Marwan Rashid bin Hashim, CEO of JOOD, said: "This partnership reflects our shared vision to strengthen the giving ecosystem in Dubai through innovative and transparent channels. We aim to empower individuals and organizations to access trusted community initiatives, creating sustainable impact and enhancing quality of life across the emirate. We will continue to support and expand these efforts to achieve greater impact, while encouraging private sector entities to join as active partners, given their pivotal role in serving the community, guided by our leadership’s vision of embedding a strong culture of giving and social responsibility.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer of du, said: “This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening social cohesion in the country by supporting impactful projects through community contributions. By collaborating with JOOD we are delivering tangible support to the community, exemplifying how corporate resources can serve as a force for good. This initiative is in alignment with our vision to use innovation and collaboration to create positive social change.”

This MoU reflects both parties’ commitment to supporting and empowering social initiatives and enhancing their sustainable impact through a comprehensive strategic partnership. It contributes to unifying efforts, strengthening collaboration across stakeholders, and establishing a sustainable model that improves the efficiency and effectiveness of social work while amplifying its positive impact on society.

About JOOD

JOOD is a unified digital platform launched by Dubai Community Contributions Establishment, under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. It aims to enable and organize community contributions across the emirate while promoting a culture of giving through trusted and transparent channels.

The platform connects individuals with verified humanitarian and community initiatives, ensuring contributions reach beneficiaries efficiently and reliably, while driving sustainable social impact. It supports multiple pillars including social care, health, education, people of determination, housing, and other initiatives that enhance quality of life in Dubai

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.