ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has designated 21 individuals and entities on its Local Terrorist List over their links to Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

The designation was issued pursuant to Cabinet Resolution No. (63) of 2026, under which the UAE Cabinet approved the inclusion of 16 individuals and five entities on the approved list of individuals and organisations supporting terrorism (Local Terrorist List), in accordance with the UAE’s relevant laws and regulations.

The move forms part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts, both domestically and internationally, to disrupt and dismantle networks linked to the financing of terrorism and related activities, whether direct or indirect.

Under the Resolution, all regulatory authorities are required to identify any individuals or entities connected through financial or commercial relationships with those listed, and to take the necessary measures in line with the applicable laws in the UAE, including freezing assets within less than 24 hours.

The decision reflects the UAE’s firm and longstanding commitment to combating terrorism and extremism in all forms, and to preventing the financing of terrorist groups and organisations, as part of the country’s broader efforts to enhance security and stability and address threats to regional and international peace.

The UAE continues to intensify its efforts to counter terrorism and extremism through a comprehensive approach combining security and intellectual measures, while monitoring suspicious financial channels and disrupting sources of illicit funding aimed at curbing the spread of such threats and eliminating cross-border terrorist financing.

The list of individuals includes:

(All Lebanese nationals)

1- Ali Mohammed Karneeb.

2- Nasser Hassan Nasr.

3- Hassan Shehadeh Osman.

4- Samer Hassan Fawaz.

5- Ahmed Mohammed Yazbek.

6- Isa Hussein Qasir.

7- Ibrahim Ali Daher.

8- Abbas Hassan Ghareeb.

9- Emad Mohammed Bazzi.

10- Ezzat Yousef Akr.

11- Wahid Mahmud Sbeiti.

12- Mustafa Habib Harb.

13- Mohammed Suleiman Badir.

14- Adel Mohammad Mansour.

15- Ali Ahmed Krisht.

16- Nima Ahmad Jamil.

The list of entities includes:

(All headquartered in the Republic of Lebanon).

1- Bayt Al-Mal AL Muslimeen.

2- AL-Qard AL-Hassan Association.

3- AL Tasheelat Company.

4- The Auditors for Accounting and Auditing.

5- AL-Khobara For Accounting, Auditing, and studies.



HM