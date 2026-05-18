Enhanced liquidity in SAB Invest Saudi Quant ETF (Ticker: 9402), with tighter bid-ask spreads and improved pricing efficiency, enabling a smoother and more effective trading experience for investors

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, SAB Invest, the investment arm of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), today announced its official registration by the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) as the first ETF market maker in the Kingdom. This landmark achievement marks a new era for Saudi Arabia’s capital market, supporting Vision 2030’s Financial Sector Development Program and delivering tangible benefits to investors through improved ETF trading efficiency.

As the first entity to be registered under Tadawul’s ETF market making framework, SAB Invest will provide continuous two-way quotes for the SAB Invest Saudi Quant ETF (Ticker: 9402) – Saudi Arabia’s first quantitatively driven, Shariah-compliant exchange-traded fund.

This role is designed to deliver better liquidity, tighter bid-ask spreads, and enhanced pricing efficiency, empowering investors with greater confidence and flexibility in accessing the Saudi equity market.

Ali Almansour, Chief Executive Officer of SAB Invest, said: “Our registration as the first ETF market maker on Tadawul is a defining milestone for SAB Invest and for the Kingdom’s capital markets. By enabling more efficient and transparent ETF trading, we are empowering investors and supporting the evolution of Saudi Arabia as a global financial hub. This achievement reflects our commitment to innovation, robust governance, and the long-term development of the financial sector in line with Vision 2030.”

Majed AlQahtani, Chief Brokerage Officer of SAB Invest, added: “This achievement underscores the leadership of SAB Invest in developing the market, shaping the future of trading, and deepening the capital market. Our role as the first market maker for exchange-traded funds – particularly the SAB Invest Saudi Quant ETF extends beyond providing liquidity and enhancing trading efficiency to offering innovative investment solutions that keep pace with the rapid evolution of the Saudi capital market and directly contribute to attracting and expanding the investor base.”

The SAB Invest Saudi Quant ETF offers investors access to a rules-based, systematic investment strategy on Tadawul, expanding the range of innovative, Shariah-compliant solutions available in the Kingdom.

SAB Invest’s market-making role is expected to set a new benchmark for ETF market development, supporting Tadawul’s ambition to deepen liquidity and attract both domestic and international investors.

This milestone is fully aligned with Saudi Vision 2030’s ambition to diversify the economy, deepen the financial sector, and position the Kingdom as a leading global investment destination. By advancing ETF market making, SAB Invest is contributing to a more dynamic, transparent, and accessible capital market ecosystem for all stakeholders.

SAB Invest is the dedicated investment arm of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), established on 1 January 2008 as a 100% owned investment subsidiary. Operating as a One Person Closed Joint Stock Company with fully paid-in capital of SAR 840,000,000 (CR No. 1010242378), SAB Invest is licensed by the Saudi Arabian Capital Market Authority (CMA Licence No.: 07077-37, issued 22 July 2007) to carry out securities business, including dealing, managing, arranging, advisory, and custody. SAB Invest manages SAR 37.5 billion in assets and generated SAR 564.6 million in revenue during 2025.