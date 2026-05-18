Arab Bank recently received the "Best Bank in the Middle East 2026" award from New York-based Global Finance magazine, a testament to its leading position in the regional banking sector.

This global recognition was made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, banking consultants, and analysts throughout the world.

Global Finance considered several factors when selecting top banks, including asset growth, profitability, geographical reach, strategic relationships, new business development, and product innovation. The evaluation criteria also included the opinions of equity analysts, credit rating analysts, banking consultants, and industry participants.

Global Finance Awards cover more than 150 countries, territories and districts across Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Caribbean, Central America, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America, and Western Europe.

Commenting on this recognition, Randa Sadik - Arab Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “This global recognition reflects the dedication of our staff and the trust of our customers, communities and stakeholders. It affirms Arab Bank's solid performance and our capacity to adapt with purpose in a rapidly evolving environment, underscoring our leading position within the region's financial sector."

She added: "The award is a testament to our enduring commitment to addressing the needs and expectations of our customers across markets and sectors. We remain focused on constantly evolving and growing our dynamic financial services ecosystem, advancing digital innovation and harnessing artificial intelligence to deliver solutions that create lasting value for our customers and the communities we serve.”

It is worth noting that Arab Bank, headquartered in Amman, Jordan, was established in 1930 and has one of the largest global Arab banking networks with over 600 branches. Arab Bank’s extensive network covers key financial markets and centers such as London, Singapore, Shanghai, Geneva, Paris, Sydney, Dubai, and Manama.