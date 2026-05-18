Ramallah, Palestine – Arab Palestinian Investment Company (APIC) announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. APIC Chairman and CEO Tarek Aggad announced that the company achieved total revenues of USD 324.7 million, marking an 11% increase compared to the corresponding period of last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 38.7% and reached USD 16.9 million, while profit from operations grew by 41% to reach USD 14.1 million. Net profit attributable to APIC shareholders reached USD 900,000 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of USD 320,000 recorded during the corresponding period of 2025.

Total assets stood at USD 1,028.2 million, marking a 2.7% increase to 2025’s year-end. While total liabilities reached USD 761.3 million, up by 3.8%. Net equity attributable to APIC shareholders amounted USD 229 million, maintaining relative stability with a marginal decrease of 0.1% compared to year-end 2025.

Aggad expressed his satisfaction with the group’s notable improvement in first-quarter results of 2026 compared with the corresponding period last year, despite the continued local and regional challenges facing its subsidiaries, most notably the persistent economic recession resulting from the Israeli occupation’s withholding of Palestinian Authority funds. Consequently, the Palestinian government was unable to pay the full salaries of its employees or to fulfill its financial obligations to the private sector, which in turn adversely affected the performance of the group’s companies. He added that the Palestinian Authority’s direct and indirect delayed debts to APIC subsidiaries reached unprecedented levels and amounted to approximately USD 158 million, with an average annual financing cost of around USD 7.5 million. In addition to the ongoing external headwinds in Turkey resulting from the application of International Accounting Standard #29, where the company incurred non-cash losses of approximately USD 2.5 million in the first quarter of 2026.

APIC is a public shareholding investment company listed on the Palestine Exchange (PEX: APIC). It holds diversified investments across the manufacturing, trade, distribution and service sectors in Palestine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Turkey through its group of subsidiaries: Siniora Food Industries Company; Unipal General Trading Company; Palestine Automobile Company; Medical Supplies and Services Company; National Aluminum and Profiles Company (NAPCO); Reema Hygienic Paper Company; Sky Advertising and Promotion Company; Arab Leasing Company and Arab Palestinian Storage and Cooling Company. The company also peruses investment and geographic diversification beyond Palestine and across regional and global markets through its investment arm APIC Capital, which manages a portfolio combining direct stakes in private and publicly listed companies alongside investments in a select group of leading private equity and venture capital funds. APIC employs over 3400 staff through its subsidiaries. For more information, visit https://apic.ps/