Manama, Bahrain: Batelco by Beyon has introduced ‘Postpaid World’, a new offering that enables customers to use their data and minutes both locally and internationally as part of a single plan, with no additional setup required and no hidden roaming fees, starting from only BD15 per month.

Developed with frequent travelers in mind, including GCC commuters and business professionals, Postpaid World brings local and international connectivity together in one seamless plan. By incorporating roaming within the existing core plan at fixed monthly charges, Batelco offers a solution focused on convenience, cost efficiency, and reliability.

Designed to simplify the connectivity experience for customers who are regularly on the move, PostPaid World allows users to continue using their existing mobile plan while travelling, as roaming is automatically available when travelling, without the need to switch SIM cards or manage multiple plans. With coverage across more than 140 international destinations, customers can enjoy uninterrupted connectivity, making travel more efficient and hassle free.

Commenting on the launch, Aseel Mattar, Chief Consumer Officer at Batelco by Beyon, said: “We designed ‘Postpaid World’ to address a common challenge for our customers, particularly those who travel frequently. We understand the inconvenience of having to think about data roaming, whether it involves activating services or managing additional eSIMs while moving between countries.”

“With this plan, customers can seamlessly use their data and minutes at home and abroad as part of the same plan. It’s one less thing to think about, making connectivity while travelling a smoother and hassle-free experience,” she added.

Batelco by Beyon continues to enhance its offerings through innovative solutions that combine value, quality, and simplicity. ‘Postpaid World’ reflects this commitment by delivering a connectivity plan that travels with customers wherever they go.

Details of the Postpaid World plans:

Postpaid World BD15 Local & Roaming Data Allowance -15GB Local Social Media - Unlimited Minutes to Batelco - Unlimited Minutes to other local operators & Roaming Minutes - 150 Postpaid World BD30 Local & Roaming Data Allowance - 40GB Local Social Media - Unlimited Minutes to Batelco - Unlimited Minutes to other local operators & Roaming Minutes - 400

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ABOUT BATELCO BY BEYON:

Batelco by Beyon is the leading provider of innovative telecommunications and digital services that connect and empower people, enable businesses, and enrich society.

Batelco serves the enterprise, consumer, government and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the MENA region through its comprehensive portfolio which includes fixed and mobile telecoms, internet connectivity, cloud services, and Data Center solutions. With sophisticated infrastructure solutions. Batelco offers dependable and diverse solutions to meet growing international capacity demands. Batelco also has major infrastructure projects in the pipeline including participation in the SEA-ME-WE 6 international cable, Al Khaleej Cable the company’s first fully owned subsea cable, and a new state-of-the-art Data Centre.

For more information, please visit www.batelco.com