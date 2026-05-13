The Federal Government has told telecom operators to improve their service or face sanctions, stating that recent reforms have removed the reasons for poor network performance.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, gave the warning in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that Nigeria’s connectivity issues have been mainly structural, caused by years of underinvestment and operational constraints.

Tijani said the government has responded with both long-term and short-term measures. The long-term plan focuses on expanding infrastructure through fibre deployment and new tower rollouts to fix gaps in the country’s digital network.

He added that funding for these projects has been secured with support from the World Bank under Project BRIDGE, along with increased investment in satellite capacity to improve coverage nationwide.

According to him, these efforts are expected to improve connectivity over the next two to five years and provide more reliable internet access for businesses and households.

“When we assumed office, it was clear that Nigeria’s connectivity challenges were structural, driven by years of underinvestment in infrastructure and constraints that limited the ability of operators to deliver quality service.

“We have addressed this on two fronts. First, the long-term structural solution. We have secured funding, led by the World Bank, and established the framework for a special purpose vehicle with Project BRIDGE, to deliver nationwide open access fibre infrastructure.

“Deployment of fibre will commence, alongside new tower rollouts through NUCAP, before the end of the year even as we also expand our satellite capability.

“These investments will address the foundational gaps in our digital infrastructure over the next two to five years and permanently transform connectivity across Nigeria,” he said.

On immediate actions, Tijani said the government has worked to stabilise the telecom sector. Measures include tariff adjustments, classifying telecom infrastructure as critical national infrastructure, efforts to harmonise taxes, and wider economic reforms.

He noted that these steps have improved the financial position of operators and created a more transparent environment, giving them room to invest in better services.

“It is now the responsibility of telecom operators such as MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom, and T2 to take all necessary steps to resolve network challenges and deliver the level of service Nigerians expect,” the minister insisted.

Tijani also said the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been empowered to monitor operators, enforce standards, and ensure compliance.

He warned that sanctions will be applied where necessary.

He added that Nigerians should begin to notice improvements in call quality, data speed, and network coverage, noting that the government will rely on regulatory reports and user feedback to ensure accountability and value for consumers.

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