A consortium of UAE entities - Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) and Taqa Water Solutions - and French water management specialist Saur International has secured a major contract to develop the largest wastewater treatment plant in the northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The project will be delivered through a Build–Own–Operate–Transfer (BOOT) model, under which the project company formed by the consortium will assume responsibility for the design, financing, construction, commissioning, insurance, ownership, operation, and maintenance of the plant and its associated assets throughout the project lifecycle.

A long-term sewage treatment agreement (STA) was signed by the consortium in this regard with the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, represented by the Public Services Department.

Once operational, the Ras Al Khaimah wastewater treatment plant will boast a treatment capacity of 60,000 cu m per day that will cater to a potential population of 300,000.

The project, which is being implemented on a transformative public-private partnership (PPP) model, will help upgrade and expand the emirate’s wastewater infrastructure, reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s long-term vision for the sustainable development of communities and urban areas and environmental stewardship.

The signing ceremony held at the EtihadWE Museum in Ras Al Khaimah was attended by Jasim Hussain Thabet, Group CEO and MD of Taqa Group; Eng. Khalid Fadl Al Ali, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department; Eng. Yousef Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE; Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of Taqa Water Solutions; and Christophe Tanguy, the CEO of Saur Middle East.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department, said the signing of the agreement reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s approach to advancing vital projects that directly touch people’s lives to make the emirate a hub of prosperity across all sectors.

This partnership is Ras Al Khaimah’s first PPP venture, marking a historic milestone that sets a strong precedent for future collaboration between the public and private sectors in essential infrastructure.

Such models help accelerate delivery, enhance operational efficiency and ensure the long-term sustainability of assets and services, guided by clear performance standards that deliver lasting value for society, the economy and the environment, he added.

Khalid Al Ali said this project carries added importance as Ras Al Khaimah’s first PPP, thus establishing a practical model for collaboration in essential infrastructure projects and opening broader horizons for long-term investment in resilient and sustainable assets.

It will help improve treatment efficiency, strengthen operational reliability and boost infrastructure readiness to meet the demands of urban expansion, supporting sustainable growth, protecting the environment and raising the standard of services provided to residents, he stated.

On the key project, Yousef Al Ali said: "Through this public-private partnership, the Government is bringing together public sector leadership with a consortium that has proven capabilities in project development and operations."

Al Shamsi said the project represents a significant milestone for Taqa Water Solutions, marking its first major undertaking in distributing the recycled water.

Taqa's scope of work involves collection of wastewater at the new RAK plant through a 6.3 km gravity pipeline and distribute the recycled water via a network extending up to 26 km.

This will allow for the reuse of 100% of recycled water across vital areas, including irrigation and cooling, in line with the UAE 2030 Vision, the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategy and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals related to sustainable cities and communities.

"By managing the entire process, from collecting and treatment to distribution, we are maximising the value of water resources while supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s goals to continue positioning itself as a leading sustainable tourism destination and a vibrant economic hub," he noted.

Tanguy said: "For us at Saur, the partnership project encompasses the development of an integrated wastewater treatment plant employing state-of-the-art technologies, as well as the establishment of supporting infrastructure, including a treated wastewater transmission network."

The project is expected to support sustainable urban development, strengthen environmental infrastructure, and advance public sector objectives related to efficiency, service integration, and long-term value creation for the community, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

