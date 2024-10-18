RIYADH —The Ministry of Interior’s electronic platform Absher carried out more than 9,017,000 electronic transactions for citizens, residents and visitors during September.



Absher Individuals and Absher Business carried out 81,504 identity validation verification operations, 43,151 electronic national identity card renewal operations, 32,050 operations in My Data service, 25,433 identification of a family member, 16,192 operations in My Data service, 8,309 operations to issue a replacement for a lost national identity card, 5,384 family records, and 2,814 operations to issue a replacement for a damaged national identity card.



In the General Directorate of Passports, 286,043 residencies were issued and renewed, 222,968 exit and return visas were issued, 96,341 Saudi electronic passport issuance and renewal operations were carried out, 20,753 operations were carried out in the service of issuing and renewing passports for those under 10 years old, and 18,702 operations were carried out to extend the exit and return visa.



A total of 13,230 operations were carried out in the service of transferring services, 8,687 operations to cancel the final exit visa, 4,607 operations were carried out in the service of issuing the final exit visa during the trial period, and 1,432 operations were issued in the service of authorizing the reception of female visitors for work.



In the public security services, the platform completed 131,826 vehicle registration renewal operations, 102,990 vehicle repair permit operations, 71,589 driver’s license renewals, 70,373 driving authorization requests, 62,467 plate replacement operations, 35,010 vehicle sale operations, 14,314 firearms operations, 14,005 abandoned or damaged vehicle scrapping operations, and 8,932 vehicle insurance validity operations.



The platform completed during the month 148,808 requests to deliver documents by mail, 77,355 reports were issued in Absher Reports service, and 2,935 general inquiries about fingerprints.



Through Absher Business platform, the number of operations carried out exceeded 2,298,800 operations, including the issuance of 1,174,266 internal and external authorizations, 340,524 operations in the residence issuance and renewal service, 231,059 operations to inquire about traffic violations, the issuance of 111,871 exit and return visas, the addition of 89,610 actual vehicle users, the implementation of 74,516 operations in the customs card endorsement service, 53,646 service transfer operations, the implementation of 39,323 operations to reserve the transfer of vehicle ownership, the renewal of 32,060 driving licenses, and 27,573 operations in the exit and return visa extension service.



As many as 22,765 certificates of no criminal record were issued, 17,068 permits to repair a vehicle for facilities, 15,841 operations in the visitor driving authorization service, 7,247 operations in the resident report request service, 7,006 operations in the final exit visa cancellation service, 6,108 operations in air weapons, 5,788 operations to update passport information.



At the same time, the platform responded to 3,297 operations to modify profession, 3,037 inquiries about driver’s license information, 3,002 inquiries about vehicle information, 2,615 cancellation operations in the exit and return visa service, and 1,667 permits in the rock cutting materials permits issuance service.

