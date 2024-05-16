RIYADH — A total 15,500 family dispute cases were lodged with the criminal reconciliation units under the branches of Public Prosecution across the Kingdom. “The reconciliation units are successful in settling more than 8,000 of these criminal cases amicably,” it was revealed by the Public Prosecution.



It is noteworthy that the Public Prosecution has established criminal reconciliation units to resolve the family disputes and the resultant criminal cases amicably before they reach the courts. The criminal reconciliation is one of the initiatives launched by the Public Prosecution to enhance the maintenance of family stability, reduce family problems and end cases by settlement without referring them to the competent courts. This initiative would reduce the burden on the courts, prevent unnecessary complications and help maintain the unity of the family.



The outcomes of the reconciliation were revealed in a workshop organized by the Public Prosecution, represented by its Family and Juveniles wing. The workshop titled “The family in the Public Prosecution’s balance,” coincided with the International Day of Families, which is observed on May 15 every year. The workshop addressed several topics, including the status of the family in state systems, the impact of drugs and social media on the family, and the criminal reconciliation initiative.



The speakers reviewed the best professional practices in the criminal procedures carried out by the Public Prosecution in the judicial protection of the family with the participation of the relevant authorities, and ways to strengthen their cohesion and preserve their entity in society.

