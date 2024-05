AL DHAFRA: H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, has visited Dalma Island in Al Dhafra Region and met with UAE Nationals.

His Highness inspected infrastructure projects in progress, and commended the new projects that aim to enhance the quality of life on the island.

His Highness also affirmed the leadership’s keenness to provide the best services to UAE Nationals, residents and visitors.