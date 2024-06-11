The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) has invested 16 billion UAE dirhams ($4.35 billion) across 80 projects to improve the quality of living for residents in the UAE capital.

Out of the listed projects, 71 were completed in 2023, which includes more than 9,000 housing units for citizens, along with 27 community projects comprising parks, schools, and centres. The list also includes three landmark projects: the Zayed Port Tunnel, the road network and junction at Zayed International Airport, and the Umm Yifeenah Bridge.

The news follows up on the March announcement, where ADPIC received approval from the Executive Council to launch 144 projects across the emirate with a total budget of AED 66 billion, spanning various sectors, including housing and quality of life, education and human capital, tourism, and natural resources.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

