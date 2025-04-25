Nord Lifestyle Development, a boutique luxury real estate developer operating under Goldfield Holding, has announced the launch of HENGE Residences, a AED500 million flagship development on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi.

Brought to life in collaboration with HENGE, the iconic Italian design house, the project marks HENGE’s first entry into the Abu Dhabi real estate market and is set to roll out a new perspective to luxury residential living in the capital.

The unveiling of HENGE Residences marks the official debut of Nord Lifestyle Development in the UAE real estate market. Operating under Goldfield Holding, Nord enters the sector with a long-term vision to elevate urban living through a distinct, design-led approach. The company is projecting approximately AED1 billion in revenue over the next three years.