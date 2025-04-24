Madinah is undergoing significant development to enhance infrastructure, boost tourism, and improve the quality of life for residents and visitors, given its historical and religious importance.

The Madinah Region Development Authority and other entities are completing pedestrian-friendly upgrades around the central area and near the Prophet's Mosque, reported SPA.

Upgrades include electric vehicle access and a pedestrian path to Quba Mosque, alongside landscaping and public amenities aimed to enrich the experience for pilgrims and residents, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, reported SPA.

The Rua Al Madinah Project, near the Prophet's Mosque, is a major hospitality development with an extensive tunnel network and numerous luxury hotels, aiming to accommodate 30 million annual visitors on over 1.5 million square meters.

The Madinah Gate Project, east of the Prophet's Mosque near the Haramain High-Speed Railway station, spans 60,000 square meters. The project offers unique architecture, connecting to key roads for easy access to religious sites, the airport, and the high-speed rail, aiming to enhance tourism and entertainment.

Rehabilitation projects in Madinah are transforming historical sites into year-round attractions. The area near Mount Uhud is undergoing development, offering residential units and scenic views of historical sites located 3 kilometers north of the Prophet's Mosque. Essential services such as hospitals and schools are being integrated into the area. Additionally, an adjacent 33,000 square meter project includes amenities like restaurants, cafes, an open-air museum, water features, a historical virtual reality area, and a theater for hosting events.

Alongside infrastructure and tourism projects, transportation is being upgraded, including the Madinah Buses project, which connects key sites like the Prophet's Mosque, Quba Mosque, the airport, and the Haramain High-Speed Railway Station, enhancing accessibility and quality of life, and solidifying Madinah's status as a global religious and tourist destination with a focus on sustainability.

