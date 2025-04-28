Muscat: The Royal Navy of Oman celebrated the laying of the first steel plate for the construction of four automated landing ships as part of the ‘Sawari’ project.

The ceremony took place at the Marsun Company headquarters in Thailand, under the patronage of Dr. Mohammed bin Nasser Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence.

The event was attended by Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser Al Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman, the Omani Ambassador to Thailand, senior Ministry of Defence officials, and several Thai dignitaries.

On the sidelines of the visit, Dr. Mohammed bin Nasser Al Zaabi and the accompanying delegation met with General Nataphon Narkphanit, Deputy Minister of Defence of Thailand, and other Thai officials. The meeting included discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

Earlier, the Secretary-General and his delegation visited the Defence and Military Energy Industries Centre at the Office of the Secretary-General of the Thai Ministry of Defence. They also attended a workshop with leading Thai companies specialising in defence manufacturing.

