ABU DHABI - The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Calidus Holding Group, a leading Emirati company specialising in advanced defence design and manufacturing.

The partnership is set to equip Emirati talent with essential skills for key roles in the defence industry, directly supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision for workforce localisation and economic diversification.

The agreement will provide Emiratis with practical learning opportunities across all stages of the manufacturing process, including:

Planning and Design: Developing concepts for defence solutions tailored to market needs.

Production Phases: Hands-on training in assembling complex defence systems.

Final Manufacturing Processes: Completing high-quality products that are ready for deployment.

This initiative also leverages the NAFIS platform—an Emirati government programme aimed at boosting Emirati employment in the private sector—providing participants with a clear pathway to employment in specialised manufacturing roles.

Dr Abdullah Al Shimmari, Acting Executive Director of the National Workforce Enablement Sector at DGE, said, “At DGE, developing Emirati talent is at the heart of our mission. By partnering with leading private sector companies like Calidus Holding Group we are creating opportunities that empower citizens with the technical, leadership, and operational skills needed to thrive. This collaboration reflects our broader commitment to strengthening national industries with homegrown expertise.”

Dr Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus, said, “Calidus Holding Group is proud to support national development goals by empowering Emiratis to play key roles in the defence sector. Our commitment is to provide industry-relevant preparation that not only enhances employment prospects but also aligns with Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision for industrial growth. Through this partnership and the NAFIS programme, we look forward to seeing skilled Emiratis contribute meaningfully to our sector's expansion.”

Calidus Holding Group, recognised as a pioneer in providing advanced land and air defence systems, manufactures military vehicles, aircraft, and state-of-the-art military technologies. Its products meet the highest international standards, and they are supported by advanced technological production lines and integrated solutions tailored for its clients. Through this partnership, Calidus will continue leveraging global expertise to localise knowledge, further strengthening the UAE’s defence industry.



MA