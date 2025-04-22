EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, held in April a capability demonstration for the ANAVIA HT-100 unmanned helicopter within the reserved test zone of the Army Activities Centre in Restinga da Marambaia, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The demonstration showcased the HT-100’s aerial prowess in rapidly and reliably delivering actionable tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) data in real-time.

Developed and produced by EDGE entity ANAVIA, a Switzerland-based company specialising in advanced unmanned aerial systems, the HT-100 is a result of European engineering excellence and innovation in VTOL technology. ANAVIA’s expertise was key to delivering the performance and reliability displayed during the live demonstration.

During the event, representatives from the Brazilian Armed Forces; the Military Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro; the National Secretariat of Public Security; the Public Security Secretariat of Rio de Janeiro; the Federal Police; the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro; the Special Border Group of the State of Mato Grosso; Petrobras; and specialised security companies witnessed the HT-100 achieve a 15-minute readiness time – from system activation to take-off – and conduct a complex flight profile.

This included hovering, low-speed and low-altitude flight, figure-eight manoeuvres, and circular orbits. The demonstration also showcased the HT-100’s visual line-of-sight (VLOS) and beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) capabilities, as well as enhanced situational awareness through real-time mapping.

Tiago Silva, CEO of EDGE’s Latin America (LATAM) office, said: “For the defence and public security requirements in Latin America, the HT-100 offers a key solution across a range of operational contexts tailored to the region’s unique challenges. This demonstration brought together several potential partners, who could benefit significantly from deploying the HT-100 in support of strategic missions.”

The HT-100 is an all-terrain, day/night, adverse-weather-capable unmanned helicopter designed as a rapidly deployable alternative to manned rotorcraft for intelligence and data-gathering missions. With a maximum payload of 60 kg, it is produced by ANAVIA and represents the company’s commitment to redefining tactical ISR operations through endurance, precision, and cutting-edge autonomy. The HT-100 features an interconnected rotor system and an industrial-grade turbine, delivering up to 6 hours of flight time with high energy efficiency, and reliable performance with minimal vibration.

Jon Andri Jörg, CEO of ANAVIA, said, “With the HT-100, we are setting a new standard in unmanned rotary aviation. Our goal at ANAVIA is to offer armed forces and security agencies a reliable and highly capable platform that performs with precision, even in the most demanding environments. This successful demonstration in Brazil reaffirms our vision of delivering European innovation to the global defence market by leveraging the global reach and capabilities of EDGE Group.”