Muscat: The Secretary-General of Oman’s Ministry of Defence, Dr. Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Zaabi, and his accompanying delegation, have visited the Spanish company INDRA, a specialist in innovative technological solutions for telecommunications and military systems. This visit forms part of an official trip to Spain.

During the visit, the Ministry of Defence formalised an agreement with INDRA for the supply of specialised military systems and technical equipment.

In addition to INDRA, Dr. Al-Zaabi and his delegation also visited UROVERSA, a company specialising in multi-purpose military industries, to explore its latest military products and advanced technologies.

