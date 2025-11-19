DUBAI - Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun); EPI, an entity of EDGE Group; and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) have signed a framework agreement to manufacture Electronic Brake Control Units (eBCU) in the UAE.

The collaboration is enabled by the UAE Tawazun Economic Programme (the Offset), which is overseen by the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement. The programme aims to generate lasting value for the national economy by driving innovation, sustainability, and resilience, while supporting various stakeholders of the sector and aligning defence priorities with broader industrial and technological development objectives.

Through the framework agreement, EPI and GA-ASI will jointly manufacture and repair eBCUs, a cutting-edge technology designed to replace legacy hydraulic braking systems for both civilian and defence applications.

“By leveraging strategic partnerships, we are contributing to sustainable value creation for the national economy and fostering a robust ecosystem of precision engineering and cutting-edge defence technologies that position the UAE as a regional hub for high-value manufacturing excellence,” said Majed Saif Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Economic Programme at Tawazun.

Michael Deshaies, CEO of EPI, said, “This collaboration with General Atomics, enabled by the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, marks a significant step in advancing the UAE’s aerospace industry. It strengthens our drive towards full vertical integration, enhances In-Country Value, and ensures comprehensive aftermarket support for this next-generation intelligent primary braking system.”

“Electronic braking represents a transformative advancement in aviation technology,” said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. “Our product will offer a compact design, superior performance, environmental benefits, and reduced maintenance requirements. This breakthrough technology is set to become the standard for modern aircraft, driving innovation and sustainability across the aerospace sector.”

This partnership reinforces all parties’ commitment to fostering technological growth and economic development in the UAE while contributing to the global evolution of aviation technology.