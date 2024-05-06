Muscat – Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority will hold the second edition of ‘Oman Civil Defence and Ambulance Conference and Exhibition’ on Monday at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Themed ‘Security and Safety of Establishments’, the event aims to serve as a crucial platform for exchange of insights and presentation of innovations in civil defence and ambulance services.

To be held under the patronage of Lt Gen Hassan Mohsin al Shuraiqi, Inspector of Police and Customs, the conference aims to showcase the latest research findings and best practices in civil defence and ambulance operations. It will also feature cutting-edge equipment, services and technologies designed to mitigate risks and safeguard lives and property.

The event will bring together approximately 20 speakers and 25 exhibitors, engaging nearly 400 participants from the sultanate and abroad. Experts, specialists and academics in the field of security and safety will share insights and experiences, fostering a collaborative environment for learning and advancement.

In addition, the conference will include three scientific workshops covering essential topics such as first aid, public security and safety, and safety protocols in adventure tourism activities. These workshops aim to equip attendees with practical knowledge and skills for handling emergencies effectively.

Oman Civil Defence and Ambulance Conference and Exhibition 2024 is poised to enhance the preparedness and resilience of establishments, contributing to the broader goal of ensuring community safety and security.

