PHOTO
Russia, China and Iran began joint navy drills in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, Russia's defence ministry said, adding that the exercise focused on protection of maritime economic activity. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
The exercise focused on protection of maritime economic activity
PHOTO
Russia, China and Iran began joint navy drills in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, Russia's defence ministry said, adding that the exercise focused on protection of maritime economic activity. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024