The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) continues conducting the joint naval military drill "Al Thamar Al Tayeb" (or Good Fruit) with naval vessels of Pakistan’s navy. The drill is also participated by the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO).

The exercise comes within the context of annual training programmes conducted by the RNO, in cooperation with friendly countries to exchange experiences and maintain the RNO fleet’s preparedness.

Times of Oman