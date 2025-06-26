Doha, Qatar: As part of efforts to enhance international cooperation and exchange expertise in tax practices, the General Tax Authority (GTA) organized a joint workshop with the Federal Tax Service of Russia at the GTA headquarters in Doha.

A statement by GTA on Wednesday indicated that the workshop focused on enhancing collaboration in key areas such as digitalization, the e-invoicing project, and improving the overall efficiency of tax performance. Senior officials and technical experts from both sides participated in the event.

During the main discussion session, both parties explored areas of cooperation, including the scope and outcomes of an ongoing technical assistance project. This initiative supports the GTA's digital transformation strategy and aims to develop its systems into an integrated hub for financial and tax information.

The joint workshop provided a platform to exchange best practices in the digitalization of tax systems, aligning with broader efforts to build a modern, technology-driven tax administration.

The agenda featured a series of technical presentations and expert-led discussions, with a particular focus on Russia's experience in value-added tax reform and digital innovation.

The workshop also included presentations covering strategies for expanding the use of electronic documentation, addressing associated technical and regulatory challenges, and assessing the potential impact of future tax policies on innovation and economic growth.

Participants emphasized at the conclusion of the workshop the importance of continued technical cooperation and knowledge exchange to strengthen the resilience of tax systems in both countries and better equip them to respond to future challenges, ultimately contributing to the broader goals of sustainable development.

