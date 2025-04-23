Egypt - Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbiny met with Zheng Xuexuan, Chairperson of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), at the company’s headquarters in Beijing to discuss ongoing and future collaboration between Egypt and China in the construction sector.

The meeting reviewed progress on several major joint projects, including the Central Business District (CBD) in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital (NAC) and the Downtown Towers project in New Alamein. Discussions also addressed the operational readiness of the NAC’s CBD and how to leverage CSCEC’s expertise in operations and maintenance.

The meeting, attended by Egypt’s Ambassador to China Khaled Nazmy and officials from both the Ministry of Housing and CSCEC, was held within the context of strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

CSCEC Chairperson Zheng Xuexuan described Egypt as a key partner for the company in the Middle East and North Africa, citing significant progress in recent years. “The cooperation between our two sides has been fruitful, and we are keen to deepen this partnership to make our joint projects a hallmark of success for both nations,” he said.

Minister El-Sherbiny affirmed CSCEC’s role as a vital partner in Egypt’s development plans, emphasizing the government’s commitment to advancing current projects on schedule. “We value CSCEC’s technical capabilities, particularly in construction, operations, and maintenance. In this phase, we aim to tap into your expertise as we prepare to operate the CBD,” he said.

The Minister noted that the Ministry of Housing is providing all necessary support to ensure the success of joint ventures, while also exploring avenues for broader collaboration, particularly in Egypt’s industrial zones and new urban communities.

“We look forward to expanding CSCEC’s investments across key sectors in Egypt and, importantly, to forming a strategic alliance between CSCEC and one of our leading national firms, Arab Contractors,” El-Sherbiny added. “Together, they can implement landmark projects across the African continent.”

CSCEC’s Chairperson welcomed the proposal to partner with Arab Contractors, describing it as an excellent initiative. He underscored the company’s experience in delivering international projects and expressed admiration for the capabilities of Egyptian engineers and laborers.

Zheng also noted that CSCEC has recently established two factories in Egypt for steel products and building facades, with plans for further development. He emphasized the importance of completing the NAC’s Central Business District to the highest international standards and ensuring proper long-term management and maintenance.

“We have a specialized subsidiary focused on operations and maintenance,” he said. “We look forward to collaborating with the Ministry of Housing not only on the CBD but also on future projects across the region.”

