Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday as investors awaited corporate earnings announcements and amid some hopes that the worst of tariff pain is over, although confusion over U.S. trade policy lingered.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday did not back President Donald Trump's assertion that tariff talks with China were underway and said he did not know if the U.S. president had talked to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Earlier, Beijing denied any talks were taking place.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.2%, helped by a 9.8% jump in Umm Al Qura For Development and Construction .

The Saudi market retains the potential to climb higher, provided that upcoming earnings reports remain strong, said George Pavel, general manager at Naga.com Middle East. "However, risks associated with trade developments and oil price volatility will remain critical factors influencing market sentiment."

Dubai's main share index climbed 1%, led by a 1.5% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished 0.8% higher, with Multiply Group climbing 3.3% as the investment firm is slated to report its first-quarter earnings. Elsewhere, the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank advanced 1.4% ahead of earnings announcement. The Qatari index added 0.3%, with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank rising 0.8%. Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - were stable as investors weighed up uncertainty over trade talks between the U.S. and China, clouding the outlook for global growth and fuel demand, as well as the prospect of OPEC+ raising supply.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index was up 0.5%, with Commercial International Bank rising 0.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.2% to 11,785

Abu Dhabi up 0.8% to 9,468

Dubai gained 1% to 5,216

QATAR added 0.3% to 10,304

EGYPT rose 0.5% to 32,015

BAHRAIN dropped 0.5% to 1,892

OMAN down 0.3% to 4,292

KUWAIT lost 0.3% to 8,462

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)