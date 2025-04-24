The Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Senator Lawal Adamu, has announced that 18 zonal intervention projects, worth N2.66 billion, have been approved for implementation in the district in 2025.

This was stated in a release by the Director-General of the Senator Lawal Adamu Constituency Project Office, Abdulrasheed Abdullahi.

The statement noted, “These initiatives aim to address critical infrastructure and development needs across various sectors, including roads, healthcare, water supply, electrification, environment, agriculture, and economic empowerment.”

According to Abdullahi, “The district will benefit from projects to be executed by five key Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), with the following allocations:

Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation – N1.45 billion

Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security – N1 billion

Secretary to the Government of the Federation – N100 million

Federal Ministry of Environment – N59 million

Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development – N50 million.”

The statement further outlined the breakdown of projects and their respective costs:

Provision of solar boreholes in Rigachikun, Unguwar Rimi, and Sabuwar Unguwar Mu’azu – N100 million

Provision of solar-powered boreholes in selected communities – N200 million

Supply of transformers in selected communities – N400 million

Provision of medical outreach in various communities – N200 million

Supply of fertilisers to farmers – N200 million

Construction of Sir Gbagy Street, Chikun LGA – N155 million

Construction of Fulani Road by Gayan Road, Nassarawa, Chikun LGA – N155 million

Construction of Rahma Close Behind GT Bank, Kaduna South LGA – N155 million

Construction of Ashapa Street, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna South LGA – N155 million

Construction of Luwaw Road by Accra Road, Unguwan Rimi, Kaduna North LGA – N155 million

Construction of Shagari Road, Badarawa, Kaduna North LGA – N155 million

Erosion control and construction of a 1km road at Kaya Road (Stores), Giwa LGA – N160 million

Construction of Hysaed Close Road, Kajuru Town, Kajuru LGA – N155 million

Construction of Dattawa Road North Rigasa by Masallaci, Igabi LGA – N155 million

Provision of solar lights in Kaduna South – N50 million

Training and empowerment on modern mining processes – N50 million

Construction of solar-powered borehole for climate change adaptation – N18.5 million

Community-based solid waste management project – N40 million.

Abdullahi stated, “These projects are tailored to address the immediate needs of communities in Kaduna Central and are part of our broader commitment to equitable and inclusive development.”

He added, “Stakeholders, including traditional leaders, civil society organisations, and the public, are expected to actively participate in the monitoring and evaluation process to ensure transparency, efficiency, and community ownership of these projects.”

