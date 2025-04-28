Egypt - ASPECT has officially launched its operations in Egypt’s real estate market, introducing its first project in New Cairo alongside a tower development in Abu Dhabi.

The company’s debut in Egypt features a boutique mixed-use compound in New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement. Spanning over 12 feddans and backed by an EGP 15bn investment, the project is designed to seamlessly integrate architecture with human aspiration. Project delivery is expected within four years.

To realize its vision, ASPECT is collaborating with leading experts in development, consulting, and design. Inversion has been appointed as the strategic business and project development consultant, ensuring a comprehensive, forward-looking growth strategy. Grid leads on design and architectural engineering, creating spaces where form follows function and simplicity enhances elegance.

Construction will be spearheaded by UDesign Holding, which leverages advanced technologies and sustainable practices to deliver lasting excellence.

Ahmed Awadallah, CEO of ASPECT and Chairperson of UDesign Holding, stated that ASPECT is committed to modern simplicity and architectural harmony, ensuring each project elegantly blends form with functionality.

Ahmed Nabil, CEO of UDesign Holding and Chairperson of ASPECT, highlighted the critical role of construction in the company’s success: “At UDesign, we focus on advanced construction technologies, sustainable materials, and efficient resource management to deliver urban communities that meet global standards for comfort, safety, and durability.”

Amr Younis, Managing Director of Grid Design and Engineering, noted that ASPECT has ambitious expansion plans across East and West Cairo over the next five years, reinforcing its leadership in redefining luxury, human-centric living in Egypt and extending its regional presence.

