Dar Global, the London-listed luxury international real estate developer, has awarded a key infrastructure contract to Oman Shapoorji Company for the first phase of AIDA, a landmark urban development in Oman.

AIDA, a joint venture with Omran Group, Oman's primary organisation for tourism development, integrates luxury golf, residential, and hospitality components.

Strategically located by the sea and 130 m above sea level, it offers unparalleled sea views and residences that harmonise with the cliffside environment.

Dar Global said the contract, worth RO9.34 million entails designing and constructing essential infrastructure, including roads, water, and electricity networks, utility installations, drainage, and sewage systems as well as developing the surrounding road network within AIDA. The Phase I work is set to be completed in 2027.

This milestone underscores Dar Global's vision to create a world-class real estate marvel in Oman, working with best-in-class partners to deliver unmatched luxury and value.

These efforts ensure the highest technical standards, seamlessly complementing AIDA's luxurious offerings and supporting its residential and commercial phases.

Dar Global CEO Ziad El Chaar said: "Announcing the infrastructure contract marks a significant step towards realizing our ambitious vision for AIDA. We are excited to reach these pivotal stages of the project, which exemplifies our unwavering commitment to elevating Oman's tourism and real estate sectors."

"This contract strategically strengthens our portfolio of luxury developments in prime global locations. AIDA will set new benchmarks for luxury and innovation, thus reinforcing Oman's position on the global stage," noted El Chaar.

Spanning 5 million sq m and situated just 10 minutes from Downtown Muscat, AIDA aims to redefine standards in architectural excellence, environmental sustainability, and bespoke living.

Residents and visitors of AIDA will enjoy exclusive amenities, including immersive experiences, enchanting residences, hospitality offerings, recreational facilities, spectacular outdoor landscapes, and exquisite dining options, it added.

