Saudi Arabia aluminium producer Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Company (Talco) has announced plans to list 30% stake, or 12 million shares, on the local stock exchange (Tadawul) at a nominal value of SAR 10 ($2.67).

The IPO price will be determined after the book-building period, which will run from May 20 to 23, 2024.

The retail tranche will take place from May 28 to 29.

The Capital Market Authority, the market regulator, approved the company’s IPO in December 2023.

