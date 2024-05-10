RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Justice referred a lawyer to the Lawyers Disciplinary Committee under the ministry for violating the Rules of Professional Conduct for Lawyers.

This is through misleading social media followers by a post on his X platform, breaching the honor of the legal profession.

The lawyer is accused of publishing misleading information about reducing the sentence of a non-final court ruling from five years to six months.



The ministry said that the lawyer’s post is propaganda claims containing false information about a ruling by the Court of Appeal, claiming to reduce the imprisonment from five years to six months, in contravention of the Rules of Professional Conduct for Lawyers, including Rule 37.

This rule stipulates that “in the event that a lawyer participates in any activity in the media and advertising, including electronic media, he is obligated to avoid practicing any form of misleading, falsification, deception, or anything that is not befitting the honor of the profession.”

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).