RIYADH — The Saudi General Authority of Foreign Trade (GAFT) has commenced an anti-dumping investigation concerning the imports of longitudinally welded circular cross-section pipes of stainless steel imported from China and Taiwan. This action is in line with the Law of Trade Remedies in International Trade, which was formulated on November 23, 2022.



The investigation aims to address concerns regarding the potential dumping of these products into the Saudi market, which may be harming the domestic steel industry. According to the regulations outlined in the law, GAFT is responsible for undertaking trade-remedy tasks which include conducting investigations and imposing measures that adhere to the Kingdom's international commitments under various trade agreements, such as the Anti-Dumping Agreement, the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, and the Safeguards Agreement.



The primary objective behind this law and the investigation is to protect the Saudi domestic industry from the adverse impacts of dumped and subsidized imports and to prevent a surge in such imports, thereby safeguarding the economic interests of the Kingdom.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).