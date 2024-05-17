The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that Qatar's post-World Cup growth normalization is expected to bottom out in the near term.

IMF said that the medium-term outlook is more favourable, as average growth is expected to be lifted to around 4.5% by significant liquefied natural gas production expansion adding that the country continues to demonstrate significant resilience against global uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Alison Williams)