H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in a phone call with Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Wong on her reappointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs, expressing his aspiration to continue working together to further the growth and development of the prosperous cooperation between the two friendly countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the depth of the UAE-Australia friendship, as the two nations mark 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1975. He also highlighted their shared commitment to seizing available opportunities to strengthen avenues of joint cooperation in support of both countries' development goals.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Penny Wong also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.