ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephone call today with His Excellency Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, during which they discussed the latest developments in the Middle East and their grave implications for regional peace and security.

The call addressed the Israeli military targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His Highness expressed the UAE’s solidarity with Iran and its people during these challenging times.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed emphasised that the UAE continues to engage in intensive consultations with all concerned parties to help de-escalate tensions and support efforts to restore security and stability in the region. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to any initiative aimed at achieving this goal.